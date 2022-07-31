State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,795 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

NYSE DY opened at $103.16 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $105.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

