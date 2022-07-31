State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,604 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWE. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 329,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 41,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.21. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.