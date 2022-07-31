Steven J. Gomo Sells 35,822 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $284.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.37. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $287.38.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.