Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.97. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

