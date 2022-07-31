Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,050 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSE:LGI opened at $16.96 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

