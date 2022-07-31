Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 393 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial



Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

