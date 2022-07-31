Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,835,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,472,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after buying an additional 83,360 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,438,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,476,000 after buying an additional 110,035 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,110,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 987,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

INTF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

