Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 55.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

