Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 481,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 473,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LYFT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.76.
A number of analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
