Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 481,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 473,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.