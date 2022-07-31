Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

