Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Masco by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

