Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AY stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -187.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

