Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 26.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 87.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 56.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 134,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

