Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $53.81 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

