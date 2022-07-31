Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mesabi Trust worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSB opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

