Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

