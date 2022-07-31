Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Insider Activity

Elastic Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

