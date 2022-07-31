Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tilray by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Tilray by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Tilray by 2,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

