Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $296,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $311,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 1.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $34.36.

