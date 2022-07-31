Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

