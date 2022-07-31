Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $112.44 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

