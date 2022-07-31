Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 110 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

VMI opened at $271.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average is $235.83.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Get Rating

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

