Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

