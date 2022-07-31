Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 863 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CII. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

CII stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.