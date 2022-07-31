Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 865 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

