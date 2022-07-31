Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 900 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CIO opened at $14.10 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $614.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CIO shares. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

City Office REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.