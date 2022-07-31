StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $51,200.10 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $51,200.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,532,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 28th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 12,898 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $1,113,226.38.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $25,545.00.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.98.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

