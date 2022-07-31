StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $51,200.10 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $51,200.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,532,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 28th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 12,898 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $1,113,226.38.
  • On Tuesday, July 19th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $25,545.00.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

