StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $51,200.10 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $51,200.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,532,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 12,898 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $1,113,226.38.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $25,545.00.
StoneX Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.