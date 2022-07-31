Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $237.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $286.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a maintains rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.82. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 80,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 61,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Stryker by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.