Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,244 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

