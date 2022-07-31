Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,867,912 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,431,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,867,912 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Apple worth $8,456,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

