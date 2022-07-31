Susquehanna Cuts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $46.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a maintains rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.