Susquehanna Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.20. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

