TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of TEGNA worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 773.4% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

