Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

