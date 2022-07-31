The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.