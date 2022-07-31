The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares during the period. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $7,027,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 122.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE THG opened at $136.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average is $143.54. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.