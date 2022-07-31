Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Plexus by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plexus by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

