Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Plexus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
