TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile



TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

