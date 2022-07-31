Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 100.2% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

