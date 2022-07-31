Truist Financial Trims Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price to $100.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

SSTK stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Shutterstock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Shutterstock by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

