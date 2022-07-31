United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $199.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of UPS opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.57.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

