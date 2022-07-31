United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $223.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

