United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.5 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

