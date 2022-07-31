United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $200.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.57.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.