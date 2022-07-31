Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $130.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.14.

UHS opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $162.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

