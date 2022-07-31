Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.03 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

