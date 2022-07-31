Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $268.71 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

