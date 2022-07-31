Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock opened at $180.60 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

