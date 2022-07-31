Virginia National Bank Acquires Shares of 11,625 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

