Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $3,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Western Digital stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

